Report: British ship didn’t noticed it rammed smaller vessel

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A British freighter reportedly didn’t noticed it had rammed a smaller Danish freighter that capsized off southern Sweden, leaving one person dead and another missing. It only stopped when it was ordered back by authorities. The British shipping company said crew aboard the Scot Carrier were tested for drugs and alcohol after Monday’s collision and “two crew members exceeded the limit.” It was not clear whether they were the same crewmembers who were detained by Swedish authorities. Monday’s pre-dawn collision with the Danish-flagged Karin Hoei happened off southern Sweden in foggy weather. The Danish ship capsized fully.