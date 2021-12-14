Mitchell’s 14 points, tough Texas defense lead to 63-31 win

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 14 points and No. 17 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff without a basket for nearly 12 minutes to start the game in coasting to a 63-31 victory Tuesday night. A run of four consecutive 3-pointers capped by a long shot from the left wing from Mitchell opened a 17-1 Texas lead and the Longhorns were in complete control over Golden Lions. First-year Texas coach Chris Beard tinkered with his lineup, starting Kentucky transfer point guard Devin Askew for the first time this season and sixth-year shooting guard Andrew Jones for the first time in five games. Kylen Milton led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with eight points.