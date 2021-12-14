LA mayor to Senate: I never saw sexual harassment by adviser

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With his nomination to be ambassador to India on the line, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti again disputed that he ever witnessed a former top adviser sexually harass one of the mayor’s police bodyguards. The Democratic mayor’s statement came during questioning Tuesday from members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is considering Garcetti’s nomination. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire told Garcetti she was concerned about the accusations, noting that sexual harassment and women’s rights remain priority issues in India. Garcetti says he never witnessed the alleged inappropriate behavior and “I have zero tolerance for that.”