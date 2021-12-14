House expected to vote on the fate of former White House Chief of Staff

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - After being recommended by the House Select Committee, the House is expected to vote on whether former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows will be held in contempt of court.

The committee released new information including details about Meadow's apparent role in attempts to overturn the 2020 election, as well as texts from January 6th that serve as evidence.

Some of the texts that have been released were sent to Meadows the day of the attack:

"We are under siege here at the Capitol" and "the President needs to stop this ASAP."

More texts went on to say "Mark, protesters are literally storming the capitol, breaking windows on doors, rushing in. Is trump going to say something?"

"We are all helpless."

There were also texts from Donald Trump Junior that said "he's got to condemn this ASAP. The Capitol police tweet is not enough."

Meadows responded: "I am pushing it hard. I agree."