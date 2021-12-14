Department of Education grants withheld money to schools over mask mandates

Decision to hold funds found to be unlawful

Fl. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Education in Flordia has released funds to school board members that complied with mask mandates.

Previously, these paychecks were withheld if a school decided to implement mask mandates, but a recent case called holding onto these funds "unlawful."

Two Florida school districts received grant money from the United States Department of Education after applying for the funds, despite the situation they were in.

The U.S. Department of Education later filed a Cease and Desist complaint to release any withheld funds in the state.