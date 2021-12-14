Skip to Content
Border Patrol agents arrest migrant for illegal re-entry

United States Border Patrol

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested a migrant for multiple illegal entries and will now serve seven months in prison.

61-year-old Yadira Del Socorro Carvajal-Juarez was apprehended near Morelos Dam in July.

She was previously convicted for a drug-related charge and is now being charged for illegal re-entry.

Carvajal-Juarez will be returned to Nicaragua after completing her sentence.

