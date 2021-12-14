Avoid distracted driving this holiday season, use a rest stop

ADOT wants drivers to be safe while traveling

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers to be careful during the holiday season and to avoid distracted driving.

The state has many rest areas which may be used as a stop for drivers to check their phones.

Driving alone may bring the urge to use phones but it's dangerous behavior.

“Distracted driving is dangerous. We’ve all seen stories where tragedy strikes because a driver glanced at a text,” explained State Engineer Dallas Hammit. “Paying attention when you are driving will help everyone get safely home this holiday season.”

Over 8,000 drivers were involved in traffic incidents that included distracted driving in 2020.

Driving while actively using a mobile device is illegal in Arizona.

More information can be found by visiting azdot.gov/terrify.