Arizona Senator Kelly applauds state finalists for economic development grants

Grants to help communities

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 13, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly made a statement about three state organizations that are finalists for the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grants.

“As we continue to recover from this pandemic, it’s critical that we invest in communities with strong plans to reinvent their economy for the future and create good-paying jobs,” stated Senator Kelly. “Arizona’s three finalists presented compelling visions for communities across the state and I look forward to seeing their projects move forward.”

The Southern Arizona Center for Climate Adaptation and Research, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, and the Hopi Utilities Corporation are the three finalists.

Funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Senator Kelly, and is intended to help with economic recovery.