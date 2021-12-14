Skip to Content
American Airlines “aggressively” hiring to avoid cancellations

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - American Airlines says it's aggressively hiring workers to keep flights operating on schedule.

Executives from American, Southwest, Delta and United are set to address a Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

American's CEO submitted testimony that says the company is trying to prevent a repeat of fall flight cancellations.

Staffing shortages caused similar scheduling meltdowns for Spirit and Southwest this year.

Senators say they also wants an update on the fifty-billion dollars in aid airlines received during the pandemic.

