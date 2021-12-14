American Airlines “aggressively” hiring to avoid cancellations
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - American Airlines says it's aggressively hiring workers to keep flights operating on schedule.
Executives from American, Southwest, Delta and United are set to address a Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.
American's CEO submitted testimony that says the company is trying to prevent a repeat of fall flight cancellations.
Staffing shortages caused similar scheduling meltdowns for Spirit and Southwest this year.
Senators say they also wants an update on the fifty-billion dollars in aid airlines received during the pandemic.
