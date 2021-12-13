Suspect in Michigan High School shooting to appear in court

Family set to go to court hearing

OXFORD, Mich. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The teenager who is accused of killing four students and injuring six others will be appearing in court on Monday.

The suspected Oxford, Michigan high school shooter is 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley and is pleading not guilty.

However, his court appearance is for a probable cause hearing, which will have a judge determine if there is enough evidence to move towards a trial.

Crumbley is being charged with first-degree murder, terrorism and assault.

Crumbley's parents are also facing charges on accusations that they gave a gun to Ethan, they will be facing a seperate hearing soon.