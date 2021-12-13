Maricopa County resident receives Lifetime Service to Agriculture Award

Arizona agriculture award going to resident with prestigous titles

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - DeWayne Justice from Maricopa County has received the 2021 Lifetime Service to Agriculture Award from the Arizona Farm Bureau (AZFB).

During the AFB's annual meeting, Justice was given the award for making major contributions to Arizona's agriculture, as well as contributing to the Farm Bureau.

Justice helps run the Justice Brother Ranch, which has been operating since 1928.

He has been on the AZFB's and Electrical District Number 7's Board of Directors, while also operating as the president of the Irrigation and Electrical Districts Association of Arizona.

Justice has been involved with agriculture all of his life and has been with the AZFB for over 30 years.