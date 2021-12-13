Lea Soto-Graham says “the pen is mightier than the sword”

In the fight to win that new job, a job seekers resume might be his greatest tool

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For job-seekers, the holidays are a time to enjoy family time. But, for those looking to start the year off strong, those job-hunters are fine-tuning their resume.

A person's resume is the footnotes of their life, where they've been, and what they've done are on a single sheet of paper. And, that's why Career Expert Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center recommends people customize their resume to each job listings.

Soto-Graham says to commit and make sure to dissect the job description and have your resume reflect each point on the description.

According to career experts, a person's resume should be a glimpse into their experience. Making a resume too wordy may cause it to be overlooked.

For help with customizing your resume, you can visit your local Goodwill Career Center or visit Goodwill's webpage.