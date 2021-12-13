Arizona Farm Bureau awards 2021 Lifetime Service to family

McGibbon family receives award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Farm Bureau (AZFB) has presented the McGibbon family with the Lifetime Service to Farm Bureau award.

During the AZFB's 100th Annual Meeting, they awarded the Pima & Santa Cruz family for making large contributions to the AZFB and for contributing to the state's agriculture.

The McGibbon's run a Red Angus and seed stock operation, as well as assist the University of Arizona.

They helped take roles in the Pima County Farm Bureau and made commitments to serve the community with educational opportunities while advocating for agriculture.

Bil McGibbon served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 1993 to 2001, and helped advocate for agricultural interests.

Nancy McGibbon introduced an alternative to therapy approaches, as well as being a founding member of the American Hippotherapy Association.