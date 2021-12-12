4-0 loss exposes Newcastle frailty amid EPL relegation fight

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

January cannot come quick enough for Newcastle. The limitations of the squad inherited by Eddie Howe when he took over as Newcastle manager last month were exposed in a 4-0 loss at Leicester in the Premier League. The result kept Newcastle in the relegation zone after 16 games and its next three opponents are Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. Newcastle was recently bought out by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund so Howe is likely to have plenty of money to spend in the January transfer window to improve his squad. West Ham was held 0-0 at Burnley and Crystal Palace beat Everton 3-1.