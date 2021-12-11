Yuma Hogs Chapter holds 33rd Annual Toy Run

Event brings together plenty of local bikers while also helping kids in need this holiday season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Motorcycle riders got together for a great cause earlier Saturday morning. Local riders met up at Bobby’s Territorial Harley-Davidson in Yuma, where they set off on a group ride for the day.

However, to go on the ride, participants had to bring a brand new toy; all of which will be donated to the Salvation Army.

The event was put on by the Yuma Hogs Chapter Director Reynold Jerome. He says that they have been happy to keep the event going for 33 years, even with COVID-19 presenting challenges.

“We don’t stop for COVID, we just take precautions but we want to make sure that the kids in Yuma County have a Merry Christmas,” Jerome said.

The Yuma Hogs say that while they don’t have an exact number, they expect the number of toys donated to be well in the hundreds.