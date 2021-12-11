Video Blog: Eastern tornado damage

With death tolls uncertain, emergency workers continue to carryout rescue operations

TORNADO ALLEY (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - A massive line of storms swept across the eastern U.S. late Friday into Saturday, causing widespread damage and an unknown amount of deaths.

President Joe Biden directed that federal resources be allocated to areas severely hit in a White House release Saturday.

https://youtu.be/CLTnwdFGukQ

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is sending emergency response teams, water and other needed aid to the region.

According to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, President Biden's order will make other federal resources and personnel available.

https://youtu.be/v3eIUekhpyE

Cleanup in Kentucky began Saturday after tornadoes and severe weather tore through multiple states and causing catastrophic damage.

According to state reports, at least 70 people are believed to be dead within the state alone.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at a news conference Saturday that the death toll may even exceed 100.

"This is going to be some of the worst tornado damage that we've seen in a long time," Gov. Beshear expressed early Saturday. "This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state's history."

https://youtu.be/eS9Xi_PPM_Q

Mayfield, Kentucky was hit particularly hard, including a candle manufacturing factory that was operating at the time the twister hit.

There were 110 people in the building at the time that it was nearly collapsed by the tornado. Dozens are expected to be lost from there, Gov. Beshear added.

These tornadoes ravaging multiple Kentucky counties also killed people in the surrounding states.

https://youtu.be/L5UUOqKxx2A

The Pontoon Beach Police Department reports two people dying after part of an Amazon warehouse collapsed Friday night in Edwardsville, Illinois due to the weather.

Police say dozens of Amazon workers were bussed to safety after being rescued from the collapsed building.