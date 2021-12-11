Handbell choir rings in the Christmas season with annual performance

The event has gone on for 42 years, and this year marks the first in-person performance since the COVID-19 pandemic - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As Christmas events continue throughout the Desert Southwest, one group is kicking off the season with a decades-old tradition. The 42nd Annual Cindy Klein Memorial Handbell Choir Christmas concert was held Saturday. The event was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Yuma. Different classic Christmas songs were performed using bells. The choir features performers of all ages. The church's Pastor, Bob Klein, says they’re happy to put on the show.



“For the church it means a lot, you know this is very rare that a choir has been around for 42 years, some of these players have been with the choir since it’s beginning 42 years ago, we have a couple of people that have only been here two or three years, but the church really enjoys sharing our bell choir with the community,” Klein said.



If you missed Saturday’s performance, you can catch the show again on Sunday, Dec 12 at 4:00 p.m.