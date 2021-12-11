Dorothy Young Memorial Light Parade held for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

The annual event brings over 40,000 residents together to ring in the holiday season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community came together Saturday night for one of its main Christmas celebrations. The Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade was held Saturday night. The event started at 6:00 p.m, and featured things like floats, marching bands, and other community groups. The event typically brings over 40,000 people to watch.



For those who attended, like Yuma resident Caitlin Taulbee, it meant a lot to have the parade back, after it couldn’t be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Yeah I mean a year ago we couldn’t do this, no one could gather so it’s awesome where there’s no masks, and it’s like one giant family, I love Yuma, I love the community and we’re originally from Cleveland so this kind of brings back a little piece of home,” Taulbee said.



The parade route went from 4th avenue all the way to Historic Downtown.