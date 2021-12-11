Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:47 PM

Dorothy Young Memorial Light Parade held for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

Luis Lopez

The annual event brings over 40,000 residents together to ring in the holiday season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community came together Saturday night for one of its main Christmas celebrations. The Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade was held Saturday night. The event started at 6:00 p.m, and featured things like floats, marching bands, and other community groups. The event typically brings over 40,000 people to watch.

For those who attended, like Yuma resident Caitlin Taulbee, it meant a lot to have the parade back, after it couldn’t be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yeah I mean a year ago we couldn’t do this, no one could gather so it’s awesome where there’s no masks, and it’s like one giant family, I love Yuma, I love the community and we’re originally from Cleveland so this kind of brings back a little piece of home,” Taulbee said.

The parade route went from 4th avenue all the way to Historic Downtown.

News
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez is a MMJ covering both news and sports for both CBS 13 and NBC 11. Working his first professional newsroom job, Luis is a 2021 graduate of San Diego State University, where he majored in Journalism.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content