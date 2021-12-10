Fregosi Jr, scout and son of former manager, dies at 57

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of the longtime major league manager, has died. He was 57. The Royals say Fregosi died Thursday in Los Angeles. Fregosi spent 17 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as an area scout, scouting cross-checker and major league scout over two stints around time with the Colorado Rockies in 1999 and 2000. He joined the Royals after the 2011 season. Taken by St. Louis with the 42nd overall pick in the 1985 amateur draft, Fregosi spent five seasons in the minor leagues.