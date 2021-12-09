Senate passes resolution to repeal vaccine mandate

Resolution to move towards the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - On December 8, the Senate voted to pass a resolution to repeal a private sector vaccine mandate by President Joe Biden.

The measure was passed by every Republican in office, along with two Democrats, although now the resolution has to pass through the House.

The White House suggested a veto if the resolution made it to the President's desk.

President Biden issued a vaccine mandate and testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees as well as federal contractors.

Federal courts have recently blocked the mandate, calling a mandate unconstituional.