Yuma’s first ever sports betting lounge opens at Paradise Casino

The new sports book is part of a wave of new casino additions throughout Arizona -13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Watching sports is always a great time. However, local fans can now take that experience to the next level at the new Paradise Casino sports book featuring Unibet. The casino held a grand opening for its new sports book on Wednesday, as casinos continue to take advantage of legalized sports betting in Arizona.



When sports betting was introduced in the state back in September, Paradise Casino executive director of marketing Kyle Gawthorp says they wanted to get in on the action.



“No absolutely, once we got wind that it was a possibility, we started working with different plans of how to utilize our space in the casino for what we had and and how we can incorporate these exciting new opportunities into our building,” Gawthorp said.



In addition, sports betting in the state is expected to bring plenty of cash, as current estimates expect over $34 million in annual state tax revenue, according to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. For now, Gawthorp says they're excited to provide an experience that hasn’t been available locally.



“There’s just some significant sports fanatics here in town with different teams, and the ability to offer this experience is something that is unparalleled and exciting”



If you’d like to come by and place a bet, you can come and do it in person from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or anytime with one of the eight digital kiosks located throughout the casino.