The BBB says businesses need to support those, that support them

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to John Hessinger the Community Development Director for the Better Business Bureau consumers are more likely to support a business, that supports the community. And, that's why it's essential for businesses to be proactive in their community.

Something as simple as volunteering a few hours a month at your local food bank or holding a food drive will show consumers that your business is about more than just sales. By integrating their business into their community Hessinger says a business will strengthen its customer base.

Hessinger recommends that businesses partner with local charities and nonprofits. Those opportunities can reflect positively on the company and may attract customers that otherwise would not have been aware of the business.

For more tips on how to grow your business, you can visit the BBB website.