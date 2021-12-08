Sisters meet for the first time after more than 70 years

Two sisters have a heart-felt meeting

DENVER, Colo. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Two women found each other by accident and are now meeting for the first time after 73 years.

Linda Hoffman, before meeting her sister, said " just want to take off running when I see her... I had a message from Harriet and said I think we're related.”

Linda Hoffman and Harriet Carter have been planning to meet face to face for almost two years.

They found each other by accident when signing up for Ancestry.com, and found that Carter was given up for adoption but was never told about her sister since their parents died decades ago.

When the sisters finally met, Hoffman told her sister, “I can't believe how much you look like my mom. Your mom. Our mom… I can't quit staring at you.”

The COVID-19 pandemic held off the sisters from meeting for the past year, but Hoffman later stated, “I think we found each other when we were supposed to.”