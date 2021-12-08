Pima County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell has died

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Pima County jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell last month has died at a Tucson-area hospital.

County sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old William Omegar Jr. was declared dead by hospital staff on Dec. 2.

Jail officials say corrections officers were doing their regular rounds on Nov. 27 when they found Omegar unresponsive.

Officers treated him at the scene until Tucson firefighters arrived and rushed Omegar to the hospital.

Sheriff’s officials say detectives who investigated the incident found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.