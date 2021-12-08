Marine killed while helping motorists was 20, from Tennessee

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine hit by a truck and killed while he was aiding motorists along a Southern California highway has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tennessee. Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio died early Monday while helping a couple in an SUV who had been in a crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside, north of San Diego. Lucio died at the scene near Camp Pendleton, where he was stationed and worked as a military policeman. Marine officials said he was from Smithville. The Union-Tribune reports his military awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.