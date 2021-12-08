CAIR-Arizona condemns recognition of confederate groups

Organzation makes statement

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 8, The Arizona office of the Council on American-Islmaic Relations (CAIR), condenmed four Confederate groups that were recognized at a state capitol event.

“It is unacceptable that groups whitewashing the racist and traitorous legacy of the Confederacy be recognized at an event honoring those who fought to save our nation from destruction,” began CAIR-Arizona Executive Director Azza Abuseif. "The Native American 'code talkers' who defended America – despite a history of discrimination and displacement – are the one who should have been honored and recognized.”

The state capitol event was in remembereance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which Native American WWII veterans were involved in but excluded in the recognition.

Abuseif later said that CAIR has constantly asked for Confederate related recognitions, such as flags, should be removed nationwide.