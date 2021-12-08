Blackhawks F Khaira released from hospital after Trouba hit

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira has been released from a hospital after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Team physician Michael Terry says Khaira underwent “extensive testing.” Terry says Khaira is expected to make a full recovery, but it’s too early to put a timeline on his return to the ice. Khaira was stretchered off after the hit by Trouba during the second period.