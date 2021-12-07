Instagram to roll out new parental controls

Executive to discuss social media app

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Adam Mosseri, chief executive of Instagram, stated recently that there will be new parental controls for children in the social media app.

These controls are set to roll out in March 2022 and will let parents see how much time their children spend on Instagram.

Parents will also be able to add a time limit to the app.

Mosseri is expected to talk to a Senate committee on Wednesday and discuss any potential media harms in children.