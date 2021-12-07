Arizona Representative commemorates 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Arizonans remember the attack on Pearl Harbor

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Representative Richard Andrade (D-Phoenix) released a statement regarding the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

“President Franklin D. Roosevelt said it best: ‘A Day of Infamy,’” said Rep. Andrade. “Every time I pass by the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial, I pause and think about the lives lost that day, many who were looking at another beautiful Sunday morning on the Hawaiian Islands. We will never forget and always remember our freedom came at a cost by those who made the 'ultimate sacrifice.'”

Rep. Andrade is a United States Air Force veteran and Co-Chairman of the Legislature’s Veterans Caucus.