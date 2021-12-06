Suspect sought after two fatally shot at home near San Diego
Shooter flees the scene, investigation ongoing
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man and a woman were shot and killed inside a home near San Diego.
The Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Department says it received multiple 911 calls Saturday afternoon about a shooting at a residence on Fern Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside.
Another victim, a man, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver says the shooter fled before deputies arrived.
No suspect information was immediately released.
