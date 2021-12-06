Skip to Content
By ,
Published 9:26 AM

One-year-old fatally shot in Washington

MGN

Girl found dead at home

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Snohomish County Sheriff's office reports of a one-year-old who died of a gunshot wound in Granite Falls, Washington.

Officials responded to a call at around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday regarding a shooting.

A toddler was found with a gunshot wound inside a home.

Investigations with a search warrant continued the next day with the parents actively cooperating.

What led up to the shooting is currently unknown.

Marcos Icahuate

