Do you need extra cash? The Goodwill has tips on how to get it

Tis' the season for seasonal jobs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the holidays and for many, the wish list is a little bigger than our budget. Luckily, employers throughout the region are looking for workers. For the most part, these jobs are temporary.

But, according to our partners at the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma, these jobs can either lead to quick cash or much, much more.

Career Expert Lea Soto-Graham says that seasonal jobs can turn into full-time jobs if the employee so desires and they can impress their employer. Or, it could be a means to an end, temporary work for some quick cash.

Either way, Soto-Graham says if you're interested you can take advantage of the demand for workers and get into a job you may or may not have been interested in. Soto-Graham says, do your homework and make sure your resume reflects the position you're applying for.

As with any job seasonal or not, career experts say to give it you're all. Make sure your temporary employer can give you a good reference for your next job and come the following year you may want to return for that little income boost.

So, if you're looking to obtain a seasonal job, the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma can help. You can either visit them on the web or in person.