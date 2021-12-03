R/C car race for middle school students to be held Saturday

A track was built at Crane Middle School specifically for the event and others like it, and with over 200 students participating, excitement is high - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s not every day that students gather for a race day, but that’s exactly what’s happening Saturday Dec 3. Over 200 students from six different middle schools will be racing R/C cars. The event will be held at Crane Middle School, and will host over 40 different race teams.



Crane recently had a track built specifically for racing events like the one to be held on Saturday. Yuma county school superintendent Tom Tyree says that students and staff are excited to put engineering, science and creativity to good use.



“Well as you can imagine especially with radio controlled cars and the whole project, this is something that really does excite students, which is another part of why we want to do it, we want our students to be engaged in school, we want them to have some fun when they do that, learning should be fun, this has been something that the schools and the students and the teachers, admin have all enthusiastically embraced,” Tyree said.



The event is open to the public and will start at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.