Published 8:15 AM

Senate lawmakers facing shutdown deadline

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Lawmakers have until midnight Friday to finalize a stopgap measure or funding will run out as a government shutdown is looming.

So far, congressional leaders have not been able to secure a deal, though they are hopeful one will be made before the deadline.

Democrats and Republicans disagree over how long a funding extension should last.

Senate conservatives are also holding up a deal by demanding a vote to defund the vaccine mandate.

CNN

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

