Senate lawmakers facing shutdown deadline

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Lawmakers have until midnight Friday to finalize a stopgap measure or funding will run out as a government shutdown is looming.

So far, congressional leaders have not been able to secure a deal, though they are hopeful one will be made before the deadline.

Democrats and Republicans disagree over how long a funding extension should last.

Senate conservatives are also holding up a deal by demanding a vote to defund the vaccine mandate.