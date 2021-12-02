El Centro stabbing leaves questions unanswered

El Centro Police Detectives unable to find motive for stabbing - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An El Centro Resident has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he fatally stabbing his friend.

El Centro Police say the stabbing happened last Wednesday on the 2nd and Orange Avenue.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Angel Beltran a resident of El Centro. El Centro Police Department says Beltran has a history with crimes.

“He had been to state prison and he was a documented gang member here in El Centro,” Detective Alfredo Hernandez with the El Centro Police Department said.

The victim Ivan Saldana was also 29-years-old, he was killed in the back yard of his stepfather's house.

Detectives say they questioned the suspect for hours and hours but did not figured out the motive.

