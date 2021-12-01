Some migrant shelters in Mexicali operate without electricity

Two shelters have been without power for a week

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY/T3) - Several migrant shelters in Mexicali are now operating without electricity after the power company pulled the plug for non-payment.

The shelters rely on assistance from the federal government, but have not received the funding they need to pay their power bills.

Two have been without electricity for more than a week. Each facility houses between 60 and 100 migrants, and now they're all doing the best they can.

“We are in the dark, because we cannot have a candle, we have a lot of wood because we make wooden furniture to support the shelter, the migrants who work outside of here, charge their cell phones to use the light at night, we are very affected without this service because We cannot work, we have children in the shelter, families and the migrants are still arriving, especially Haitian migrants," said Carlos Mejia, with the Hijo Prodico shelter.

Shelter operators say they hope funding arrives before the latest migrant caravan. Some 4,000 Central Americans are expected to reach the U.S./Mexico border next week.