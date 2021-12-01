San Diego fentanyl distributor sentenced to over five years in prison

Another case of illegal distribution

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A distributor of fentanyl, Ernesto Renteria, was sentenced to 71 months in prison for distributing over 100 pounds of narcotics.

Renteria stored large qualities of these substances in house Chula Vista home and shipped them nationally with UPS.

DEA agents were able to seize the fentanyl, cocaine, fentanyl analogue, myth, and GPS tracking devices used in the distribution.

“Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous drug that is destroying lives and families in our community and across the nation,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman. “Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute those responsible for distributing this poison and profiting from the opioid epidemic.”

This is another case of drug cartels using San Diego as a hub for large quantities of narcotics, as the Otay Mesa port of entry recently seized over 17,000 pounds of meth and nearly 400 pounds of fentanyl.

“The quantity of fentanyl DEA agents seized from Ernesto Renteria is disturbing,” said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Shelly S. Howe. “Had DEA not seized these deadly drugs prior to distribution, many Americans could have died from a fentanyl overdose. The DEA will continue to prioritize investigations targeting fentanyl drug traffickers to fight the growing number of overdose deaths in our country.”