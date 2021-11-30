President Biden hopes to fix supply chain backups and rising prices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) - President Biden met with top business leaders this Cyber Monday, the busiest online shopping day of the year, to discuss ways to help ease supply chain backups and rising prices.

The President hosted a roundtable of top retail executives. This comes as his administration aims to tackle the slowdown of goods and supplies which is also coupled with inflation.

The Department of Transportation also plans to help with the backup of supplies.

Senate Democratic leaders say they want to get the social spending measure to the President's desk by Christmas.