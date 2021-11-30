Mexicali businesses ask government for COVID booster shots

Business leaders say vaccine is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY/T3) - Mexicali business owner want the federal government to start administering booster shots to prevent the city's COVID-19 numbers from rising again.

Business leaders say the booster is the best way to keep the virus from spreading. They're also concerned about the new Omicron variant.

“Fortunately with the health programs that have been implemented on the border, we have the same vaccination levels and we have the same doses, but it will be necessary for the Mexican government to apply the booster dose," said Octovio Sandoval, the president of Mexicali's business sector. "On the other hand we agree that the certificate vaccination is a requirement to enter the United States, but the same must also be done here in Mexico so that this new variant of the COVID does not affect the economy at the border again."

The Baja California Public Health Department is still focused on vaccinating teens between the ages of 13 and 17. Booster shots have not yet been approved in Mexico.