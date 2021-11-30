Gas prices in both California and Arizona are well above the national average

FOX 9's Adam Klepp went to gas stations in both Yuma and Winterhaven where relief for drivers is not expected to come anytime soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Prices at one Arco in Yuma, at about the national average on November 30th of $3.40 a gallon.

But take a quick drive across state lines to California, and prices at the Chevron in Winterhaven are up to 5.49 a gallon.

“Probably going to start riding some bikes, and walking a little bit more,” local Dustin Martinez said.

Martinez paid 450 dollars to fill up his company’s drilling rig at the Chevron in Winterhaven today.

“I don’t know what hard-working people are going to do. Because gas is going up but pay isn’t going up,” Martinez said.

According to the American Automobile Association, Arizona and California are well above the national average.

Arizona drivers are paying about $3.70 a gallon, those in California seeing prices well above 4 dollars.

The Biden Administration, before thanksgiving, released 50 million barrels from the reserve of the United States, in an effort to try and lower gas prices.

“While our combined actions won't solve high gas prices overnight, it will make a difference,” Biden said at the time.

But according to a recent report by analysts at JP Morgan Chase, no relief is on the horizon.

The report predicts oil prices could jump to 125 dollars a barrel in 2022, almost double the current cost.

Which could make the national average top 5 dollars a gallon.

Making things even worse for locals already struggling to fill their tanks.

"It's going to be hard on everybody," Martinez said.