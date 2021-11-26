2 die in Santa Barbara County murder-suicide

Gunshot wounds leave two dead

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says detectives believe the fatal shooting of a woman and a man at a Goleta inn was a murder-suicide.

Deputies found the two suffering from gunshot wounds late Thursday morning.

A Sheriff's Office statement says the man is the suspect and the woman is the victim.

The identities of the man and woman and their relationship to one another was not immediately released.