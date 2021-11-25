Skip to Content
New survey says Thanksgiving dinner cost up 14%

Experts believe that supply chain issues and the pandemic could be to blame

U.S (KYMA, KECY) - Some folks might not be thankful this year, and the cost of their Thanksgiving meal may be to blame.

It's about 14% higher than last year, according to the American Farm Bureau's annual survey. The cost of the turkey alone is up 24%.

Supply chain issues are also hiking prices for thanksgiving staples.

It's also hard to predict demand for meat. The government is offering a rosier perspective than the Farm Bureau.

The U.S Department Of Agriculture says Americans are spending five percent more on Thanksgiving meals.

