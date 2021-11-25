Skip to Content
Kmart and Sears may be in their last holiday season

The chain that once held thousands of stores across the country may soon be closing their doors

U.S (KYMA, KECY) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America's most famous retail brands, Sears and K-Mart.

When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 35-hundred stores nationwide.

But now you'll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S, and just six K-Marts.

Retail experts predict those numbers will be down to zero soon, but the big box retailers are not alone.

Lord and Taylor completely folded during the pandemic and JC Penney was forced into bankruptcy.

