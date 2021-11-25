Skip to Content
today at 10:09 PM
Published 10:06 PM

Biden admin to restart ‘Remain In Mexico’

The administration says that the policy will resume next week

WASHINGTON D.C - (KYMA, KECY) President Joe Biden says that his administration will resume the "Remain in Mexico" border policy next week.

That's according to a senior administration official. The Trump-era policy forces migrants who aren't Mexican to remain in that country until they have court dates in the United States

Biden had terminated the strategy, but a judge says his administration did so improperly.

That judge is forcing the policy to resume, at least for now.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez is a MMJ covering both news and sports for both CBS 13 and NBC 11. Working his first professional newsroom job, Luis is a 2021 graduate of San Diego State University, where he majored in Journalism.

