Biden admin to restart ‘Remain In Mexico’
The administration says that the policy will resume next week
WASHINGTON D.C - (KYMA, KECY) President Joe Biden says that his administration will resume the "Remain in Mexico" border policy next week.
That's according to a senior administration official. The Trump-era policy forces migrants who aren't Mexican to remain in that country until they have court dates in the United States
Biden had terminated the strategy, but a judge says his administration did so improperly.
That judge is forcing the policy to resume, at least for now.
