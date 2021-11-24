Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area tries to maintain its status

As one of 55 National Heritage Areas throughout the country, Yuma Crossing is trying to stay as one of them, as doing so is vital for the local economy - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As one of 55 national heritage areas throughout the country, the Yuma Crossing National Heritage area, which features the Colorado River Park and Territorial Prison Museum, is trying to maintain what it has, along with trying to help the city grow in the process.

National Aeritage Areas are different spots throughout the country that represent our nation’s history.

Locally, Yuma Crossing is one of those areas. However, they’re trying to reauthorize their status as a National Heritage Area.

Executive Director of "Visit Yuma," Marcus Carney, says maintaining that status, is something that's vital for local tourism.

“The Yuma Crossing is the first spot, the first stop, the first thing that most of our visitors look for when they come here, attractions are obviously super important to visitor economy and being able to stop at either the prison or the Colorado River Park are both incredible assets for the community and they are imperative to tourism here,” Carney said.

Keeping the title of National Heritage Area also means more funding for the parks. Yuma Crossing's executive director Lowell Perry says that the funding is key, as it will only help the city to grow, along with the parks.



“You know there’s no reason that Yuma has to continue to be a gas stop between Phoenix and San Diego, we are really a legitimate historic destination, if Williams can do it, if tombstone can do it, we certainly have a longer and richer history than both of those cities, not taking anything away from them,” Perry said.

If reauthorized as a National Heritage Area, Yuma Crossing will maintain it’s status for the next 15 years.