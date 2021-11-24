UPS presents tips for the holiday season

Shop and ship early to beat the holiday congestion

U.S. (KYMA, KECY) - The United Parcel Service (UPS) has provided a fact sheet regarding shipping packages around the holiday season.

UPS state they will have a reliable delivery service for the holidays as they've had an on-time delivery rate of over 95% consistently.

Additional enhancements have been made within the company for 2021, such as an increased network capacity for packages, faster processing and more automated facilities.

UPS suggests planning ahead when it comes to shopping, as shipping congestion is a possibility and taking advantage of early sales can beat that congestion.

If shopping early isn't an option then UPS also suggests planning for backup shopping plans, such as buying gift cards and other services.