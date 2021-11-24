Local businesses and shoppers gear up for holiday shopping season

Local businesses share the struggle of owning a business during tough times - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - As shoppers gear up for the holiday shopping season, local businesses in Imperial County are eager for the rush of holiday shopping.

Jacquelin Alvarez, store manager of Bless, a clothing boutique, said with borders re-opened, she’s ready for the rush of shoppers this week.

“We are excited cause we are expecting a larger crowd this year,” said Alvarez.

She said the pandemic didn’t help with business. Thankfully, its online store was able to keep them afloat during slower times.

Her store, Bless, is surrounded by big businesses and Alvarez urges local shoppers to buy from small businesses.

“We’re family owned business and we’re just trying to make it,” said Alvarez.

She said her store has deals this week leading up to Black Friday. The pre-Black Friday deals are what brought Yuman shopper, Sarah Mendez, to Imperial County.

“Most of the store have Black Friday sales already going on and so we decided to take advantage,” said Mendez.