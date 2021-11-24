EU urged not to forget Belarus as bloc prepares sanctions

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is appealing to the European Union not to forget the plight of ordinary citizens and political prisoners in the former Soviet country. The EU is focused on a security crisis at its borders that it blames on President Alexander Lukashenko. It’s preparing new sanctions to hit air carriers and travel groups accused of assisting migrants to get to Belarus and helping them cross into the bloc. Tsikhanouskaya urged the EU on Wednesday not to recognize Lukashenko or his government. She says “it is getting late” to help Belarusians fighting for democracy and their dignity. Ukraine, meanwhile, is beefing up security on its border amid fears of a migrant influx.