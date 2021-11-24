Defense plans to appeal verdict in Arbery murder case

Jury finds all three defendants guilty of murder - NBC's Dan Scheneman reports

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - On day two of deliberations, jurors considering the case of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery reached a verdict Wednesday afternoon. All three found guilty of murder charges.

Jurors had considered the case four ten hours. Then...

"I understand you have a verdict as to each defendant," asked Judge Timothy Walmsley.

All three defendants charged in Arbery's death learned their fate.

"Malice murder...we the jury find the defendant Travis McMichael guilty."

Travis McMichael, who pulled the trigger, guilty on all counts.

"Count 2 felony murder…Guilty"

Gregory McMichael, Travis' father, convicted of eight out of nine counts.

"Count 3 felony murder….guilty."

Roddie Bryan found guilty of six of nine counts.

Inside the courtroom, Arbery's mother appeared overcome by emotion. An emotional scene outside the courtroom as well.

"My heart is pounding with gladness excitement…"

Crowds erupted, while the victim's mother gave thanks.

"I never saw this day in 2020…I never thought this day would come, but God is good," said Wanda Cooper-Jones.

The defendants now wait to be sentenced. All three face a minimum of life in prison. At least one of their attorneys says there are plans for an appeal.



