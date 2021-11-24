California Highway Patrol collaborating with agencies to combat recent retail thefts

Task force to assist in investigations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is looking to investigate retail-related crimes and recover stolen goods by collaborating with other law enforcement agencies and creating a task force.

CHP is working with the Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) to assist in these investigations, specifically to pursue leads and search for suspects.

The ORCTF has been created following multiple recent thefts of retail stores in Southern California's Bay Area, with the CHP immediately increasing patrol on highways near major shopping centers.

The CHP's ORCTF has participated in over 700 investigations along with other law enforcement agencies since 2019, recovering more than $18.9 million in merchandise.

“The CHP remains steadfast in its efforts to help reduce organized retail theft,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “We are collaborating with local law enforcement and district attorneys to apprehend and prosecute the criminals involved in this nefarious activity.”